Homeownership in 2024

Navigating the Impact of High Interest Rates,
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Discover Home Loans

Rob Cook, VP of Discover Home Loans, shares the following tips:

  • How inflation is impacting homeowners today, and what they can do about it.
  • Home loan options during times of economic uncertainty.
  • Tips for home renovation budgeting and financing, including how renovation trends differ across generations.

For more information visit www.discover.com/home-loans

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

