Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ski Utah

With winter in full swing and long weekends upon us, it’s time to plan your next getaway. Mountain destinations are some of the biggest hotspots this time of year!

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us from beautiful Utah with some recommendations and advice.

For more information, visit SkiUtah.com.