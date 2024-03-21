Home Projects To Welcome Spring With Expert Kathryn Emery

Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery gives four tips for Spring trending home projects to clean and enhance your space. For more details, visit BeTheBestHome.com.
Projects covered:
- Clean air by changing HVAC air filter with new washable version from K&N Air Filters knfilters.com/home
- Update cabinets, countertops, furniture, vanities and even glazed tile, with a water based project paint www.beyondpaint.com
- Spectracide: Kill And Prevent Weeds on Patios, Driveways & Walkways www.spectracide.com
- Time to build a deck!Trex Transcend® Lineage™ is Trex’s coolest decking yet – literally. The boards are engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler.
About Kathryn:
Kathryn Emery is the ultimate personality in the home improvement space, and brings a unique knowledge, zest and passion on screen and stage. She spent almost two decades in house at Home Depot telling product stories, and now travels to more than dozens of trade shows nationwide keeping up on Home Trends. She is featured nationwide on/in Good Morning America, The Doctors, Inside Edition, USA Today, Martha Stewart Living, Consumer Reports, Fine Homebuilding, Tribune and more. Kathryn presents on stage at Home Depot, Lowes, True Value, National Hardware Show showing off home product trends. She has an engaged social following where she also shares her favorite trends/products related to home (@KathrynEmeryTV) for more go to her blog & website www.bethebesthome.com