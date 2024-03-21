Home Projects To Welcome Spring With Expert Kathryn Emery

Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery gives four tips for Spring trending home projects to clean and enhance your space. For more details, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

Projects covered:



Clean air by changing HVAC air filter with new washable version from K&N Air Filters knfilters.com/home

Update cabinets, countertops, furniture, vanities and even glazed tile, with a water based project paint www.beyondpaint.com

Spectracide: Kill And Prevent Weeds on Patios, Driveways & Walkways www.spectracide.com

Time to build a deck!Trex Transcend® Lineage™ is Trex’s coolest decking yet – literally. The boards are engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler.