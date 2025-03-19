Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Home Improvement Products Made in the USA at National Hardware Show

Our friend, 20+ year home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery, is visiting us from the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. She's in the "Made in the USA" section to share some amazing items everyone needs for home and lifestyle.
Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery visited the National Hardware Show to find the newest products that are all Made in the USA.

Some products seen help make concrete surfaces look new again Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit: LikeNuConcrete.com and Rescue.com Pest Control Made in the USA Fly Pads, Ant Baits, Spider traps, and more.

For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit NationalHardwareShow.com. For products seen, visit BeTheBestHome.com or follow Kathryn at @kathrynemerytv.

