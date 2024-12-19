Holidays at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort: Unwrap Holly Jolly Fun Now - December 31

Sleigh into the holly jolliest time of year as Holidays at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort returns! Surprise your family with tons of bricktastic holiday fun coming down the chimney, including an all-new ginormous LEGO® brick-built Christmas Tree, a festive LEGO® crew, new elf-tastic entertainment, and bunches of new holly jolly LEGO décor.

Guests are also encouraged to get involved in the Build To Give campaign, a part of the LEGO Group's global initiative to bring joy to children in need. At the park’s annual holiday event, visitors can participate in a Build To Give workshop where they can create their own heart-shaped LEGO® creations. For every heart posted on social media (Instagram, Facebook, or X) using #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate a LEGO set to a child in need, spreading holiday cheer worldwide.

The fun doesn't stop after Christmas! End the year with a bang during the Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration, happening nightly December 26 - 31. Ring in 2025 with a DJ dance party and a 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks show. Plus, only on December 31, help countdown to the new year with the signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise and special finale at a kid-friendly time!

Right now, if you buy two nights at any LEGOLAND® Florida Resort hotel, you'll get one night free, plus a free round of Mini Golf!

For more information, visit LEGOLANDFlorida.com.