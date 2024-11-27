Holiday Entertaining with Josh McBride

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about how to host a memorable gathering. From setting the perfect table to crafting the ideal menu, and even cleaning before and after guests arrive, holiday entertaining comes with a few essential elements that can make all the difference. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us to share his top picks!

1. NEW Febreze PLUG Scent Booster, Retailers Nationwide, $9.99

2. Apothic Wine, Retailers Nationwide

3. Horse Soldier Bourbon, Retailers Nationwide, $49.99

4. spotLESS- www.spotlessmaterials.com [spotlessmaterials.com]