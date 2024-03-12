Help Support the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund at the Valspar Championship

The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund is a nonprofit providing urgent financial assistance and critical dental care to eligible wounded and disabled veterans in Florida.

You can help support this veteran-led organization via the Birdies for Tampa Bay Charities Program at the Valspar Championship. All funds raised will stay in the Tampa Bay area to assist veterans with their dental and financial needs. Click here to donate.

Last year, they were able to assist 1,088 veterans with a total of $1,433,621. They provided more than $455,000 of dental assistance alone.

For more information on the programs the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund offers, visit WVRF.org