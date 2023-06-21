Watch Now
Help Find This Kitty's Owner - A Cautionary Tale About Microchipping Your Pets

Meet Agnes! Pasco County Animal Services is looking for her owner! They say she has a microchip, but the information and phone number on it isn't up to date.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 08:26:21-04

If you recognize Agnes, contact Pasco County Animal Services by calling (813) 929-1212.

But they say this is also a cautionary tale. If your pet isn't microchipped, visit Pasco County Animal Services. They offer vaccination and microchip clinics Tuesdays and Thursday mornings.

If your pet does have a microchip, make sure it's up to date with your phone number, email, and address. It's important to also provide an alternate contact in case you're out of town.

For more information about microchipping, visit MyPasco.net/PAS.

Pasco County Animal Services is also taking part in the Petco Love Statewide Mega Adoption Event. It's happening from June 23 - 25 at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

Shelters from across the state are coming together to adopt out dogs in need.

For more information, click here.

