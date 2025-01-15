Five Simple Tips to Start 2025 Strong with Bayer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bayer

As we usher in 2025, it’s the perfect time to prioritize health and wellness. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Kelly Bristow from Bayer shares five simple tips to help families start the year strong.

From nutrition to regular checkups, Kelly’s easy-to-follow advice is all about making small, manageable changes that have a big impact.

For more information, visit Amazon.com/OneADay.