Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Five Simple Tips to Start 2025 Strong with Bayer

As we usher in 2025, it’s the perfect time to prioritize health and wellness. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Kelly Bristow from Bayer shares five simple tips to help families start the year strong.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bayer

As we usher in 2025, it’s the perfect time to prioritize health and wellness. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Kelly Bristow from Bayer shares five simple tips to help families start the year strong.

From nutrition to regular checkups, Kelly’s easy-to-follow advice is all about making small, manageable changes that have a big impact.

For more information, visit Amazon.com/OneADay.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com