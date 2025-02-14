Healing After Heartbreak, Self-Love & the Basics: Tips From Marriage & Family Therapist Colette Fehr

Licensed marriage and family therapist Colette Fehr shares some tips - from healing after heartbreak to putting the spark back in your love life with your spouse.
Healing after Heartbreak
- The most important thing to know about healing after heartbreak is that it’s a process, not a race. Prioritizing emotional healing means allowing yourself to feel and process your emotions rather than suppressing them. Instead of dwelling on the loss, shift your focus to self-care, personal growth, and reconnecting with what brings you joy. This is crucial leading up to and on Valentine’s Day when the focus is on love.
Love Yourself First
- Self-love is about treating yourself with the same kindness, care, and appreciation that you would offer a partner. Use this day as a reminder to celebrate yourself, whether that means indulging in self-care, setting personal goals, or simply acknowledging how far you've come. Instead of focusing on external validation, nurture your own happiness by engaging in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. When you love yourself first, you set the foundation for healthier relationships.
Back to Basics
- The most important thing about getting back to basics this Valentine’s Day is prioritizing genuine connection. True love isn’t about expensive gifts, but rather it’s about open communication, emotional intimacy, and showing up for each other in meaningful ways. Focus on having honest conversations, expressing appreciation, and truly listening to your partner. Reignite emotional connectedness by sharing quality time, being present, and understanding each other’s needs. Healthy intimacy thrives on trust, vulnerability, and mutual respect, so whether it’s through heartfelt words, small acts of kindness, or physical closeness, make the day about strengthening the foundation of your relationship rather than just celebrating the occasion.
For more information, visit ColetteJaneFehr.com.