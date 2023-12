Hawkins Service Co. has become the premiere home service company for your plumbing, electric, gas, and air conditioning needs. A one-stop shop for quality and value and they recently merged with Solar Solutions, Inc.

For more information, visit SolarSolutionsInc.net or call (813) 248-2915.

You can also find them at Florida's Largest Home Show, coming up January 5-7 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.