Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Gaming Association

Football fans rejoice! Week one of the NFL season is here. This year, American adults are expected to legally wager a record amount on games.

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month and we're talking more with American Gaming Association president & CEO Bill Miller.

For more information, visit HaveAGamePlan.org.