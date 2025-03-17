Harps of Trinity Hosting Memorable St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Watch Now
Harps of Trinity is celebrating five years of serving up authentic Irish, American bistro flavors and warm hospitality.
They're hosting a memorable St. Patrick’s Day celebration! They'll be serving a limited menu of traditional, Irish pub favorites — such as corned beef & cabbage — alongside plenty of Guinness to keep the festive spirit alive. Whether you’re raising a pint with friends or listening to the sounds of the Irish bagpiper band, the restaurant and staff are dedicated to making this St. Patrick’s Day unforgettable.

Harps of Trinity is located at 7813 Mitchell Blvd in Trinity. For more information, visit HarpsofTrinity101.com or call 727-264-6852.

