Hallmark Channel’s The Motherhood': We're Talking with Host & Creator Connie Britton

Hallmark Channel is set to premiere its first-ever lifestyle transformation series, The Motherhood, created and hosted by actress Connie Britton, known for her roles in The White Lotus and Friday Night Lights. The series, produced by Scout Productions—famed for their work on Queer Eye—marks a significant return of unscripted programming to the network’s primetime lineup.

In The Motherhood, Britton, a single mother herself, embarks on a heartfelt journey with other single mothers facing the challenges of work, parenting, and self-care. Each of the six one-hour episodes features Britton teaming up with three expert coaches, collectively known as The Neighbor Ladies—DIY and home design specialist Angela Rose, positive parenting coach Destini Davis, and style expert Taryn Hicks.

Throughout the transformative week, these mothers receive support in creating harmonious living spaces, adopting effective parenting strategies, and updating their wardrobes, helping them to reclaim their sense of self.

As viewers tune in to The Motherhood, they can expect heartfelt connections and practical advice, illustrating that it truly takes more than a village to thrive. The series promises to deliver both inspiration and camaraderie, showcasing the resilience and strength of single mothers everywhere. Whether you’re a mom seeking guidance or simply looking for uplifting content, The Motherhood is set to resonate with a wide audience.

The first two episodes of The Motherhood air Monday, May 5 at 8pm on Hallmark Channel. Episodes stream the next day on Hallmark+.