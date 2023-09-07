Watch Now
GuideWell Emergency Doctors Provides High-Quality Emergency Care at a Fraction of the Cost

GuideWell Emergency Doctors is redefining the landscape of rapid and affordable emergency care, coupling it with a suite of state-of-the-art facilities. Today, we take you on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of GuideWell Emergency Doctors, led by Dr. Stephanie Haddad, MD.

GuideWell Emergency Doctors goes beyond the typical urgent care clinic, setting a new standard for major medical care. The facility is equipped with emergency-room level equipment, including advanced crash carts, ensuring immediate and precise responses to medical crises. As Dr. Haddad underlined, their core objective is to deliver the caliber of care that equals a full-scale ER, without the financial burden.

However, the true essence of GuideWell Emergency Doctors lies in its unwavering commitment to patients. Dr. Haddad proudly reveals that the facility boasts an average wait time of fewer than two minutes – an extraordinary feat in emergency medicine. By minimizing wait times, they are able to focus on what matters most - the care of patients.

For more information, visit GuideWellEmergency.com.

