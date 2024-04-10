Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Guide to the Correct Order of Skincare with Celebrity Beauty Expert Michelle Phillips

We're diving into one of the most essential aspects of our beauty routine - skincare! Celebrity Beauty Expert Michelle Phillips guides us down the perfect skincare routine, step-by-step.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Apr 10, 2024
For more information, visit MichellePhillips.com.

