Guide to the Correct Order of Skincare with Celebrity Beauty Expert Michelle Phillips

We're diving into one of the most essential aspects of our beauty routine - skincare! Celebrity Beauty Expert Michelle Phillips guides us down the perfect skincare routine, step-by-step.
For more information, visit MichellePhillips.com.
We're diving into one of the most essential aspects of our beauty routine - skincare! Celebrity Beauty Expert Michelle Phillips guides us down the perfect skincare routine, step-by-step.
For more information, visit MichellePhillips.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com