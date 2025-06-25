Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Grill Dads Share Tips to Celebrate National Grilling Month & America’s 249th

Ahead of the Fourth of July, bestselling cookbook authors and national grilling experts The Grill Dads, aka Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, join us to share grilling tips to help gather folks and get the party started.
The Grill Dads | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Premiere TV / Johnsonville

As the weather warms and the scent of barbecue fills the air, bestselling cookbook authors and grilling experts Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey—better known as The Grill Dads—are gearing up to help Americans celebrate National Grilling Month and the upcoming Fourth of July, marking the nation's 249th birthday.

With new data from Johnsonville and the Harris Poll revealing that 78% of Americans are spending less time socializing, the Grill Dads have teamed up with Johnsonville to combat what they refer to as America's "fun deficit." The duo emphasizes the essential role of grilling in bringing people together, noting, “delicious food makes hanging out more fun,” a sentiment echoed by 91% of survey respondents.

The Grill Dads share hacks on how to have the best cookout possible, grill tips for cooking for a big group of people, grilling mistakes to avoid, BBQing to perfection, and more.

For more information, visit Johnsonville.com and TheGrillDads.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com