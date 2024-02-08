Watch Now
Great Ideas to Host the Best & Most Festive Big Game Party

The biggest day in football is almost here and many of us will get together with family and friends to celebrate. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us with some great ideas to host the best and most festive Big Game party!
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 08:33:06-05

For more information on the products discussed, visit:

  • Head to GuacifyPizza.com for a chance to win free WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products for a year. If you live in Kansas City or San Francisco, you could win free pizza and guacamole for the Big Game! 
  • MintAndLily.com/Super - USE CODE MOMHINT FOR 10% OFF THE ENTIRE SITE
  • Dean’s Dip products are available at your local grocery stores or your favorite online grocery delivery service.
  • Betty Booze - find in-store and online at Total Wine and more

To find details on all of these great Big Game hosting ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.

