Great Entertaining Must-Haves This Summer

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us to share a few products that are great entertaining must-haves for the summer season.
Plexus Active - PlexusWorldwide.com
- Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being.
Jenga - JengaGiant.com
- Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 delivers an exhilarating experience for outdoor gatherings, parties, and family events.
Clausthaler - Clausthaler.com
- Refresh, Replenish, and Repeat with New Clausthaler ISO 0.0%. It's the perfect alcohol-free thirst quencher that goes down smooth and easy after any activity. The crisp taste and finish refuels the body and mind and won't weigh you down. www.clausthaler.com
Capresso Iced Tea Select - Capresso.com
- The Capresso Iced Tea Select brews delicious iced tea quickly & easily, any way you like it. It transforms loose tea leaves or tea bags into a refreshing, flavorful beverage in minutes, with minimal effort.
Holmes Fans - GetHolmesFans.com, or shop at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.com
- Holmes fans keep your space cool and the air moving in your home, whether you need a personal fan, desk fan, a small fan for your bedroom, or a large fan for a living room.