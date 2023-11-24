Watch Now
Graza Drizzle and Sizzle

Jamie O'Donnell showcases the perfect holiday find.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 14:12:08-05

Graza Drizzle and Sizzle are must-haves for the season — they’re perfect for cooking, entertaining and gifting! The brand’s single-origin, extra virgin Picual olive oil is the kitchen companion you will soon realize you can’t live without. It’s both high-quality and affordable, which means there is zero guilt when using it on or in absolutely everything. They come in chef-inspired squeeze bottles and truly, I never thought something so simple could make cooking that much more fun. Not only is it super high-quality, it also makes for an incredible gift. It’s a win all around!

Graza Olive Oil is available at Walmart, Target, and www.graza.co

