Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic & Anime Art on Display at Imagine Museum in St. Pete

Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic and Anime Art is a new exhibit on display at Imagine Museum in St. Pete for the rest of 2024!
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jun 25, 2024

Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic and Anime Art is a new exhibit on display at Imagine Museum in St. Pete!

It offers a comprehensive exploration of visual storytelling as a lens to examine broader cultural, historical, and artistic phenomena within comic and anime art. From the iconic superheroes of Western comics to the enchanting characters and landscapes of Japanese anime, “Graphic Worlds” traces the rich history and evolution of these beloved mediums, presenting their journey from humble beginnings to their status as global cultural phenomena.

The museum is hosting an opening reception on Friday, June 28 from 5-8pm.

For more information, visit ImagineMuseum.com/Graphic-Worlds.

