Chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall this holiday season with the 26th Anniversary Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 with special guests Jonathan Butler, Marcus Anderson, Rebecca Jade and Justin Lee Schultz. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley and hits from their respective catalogs. Tickets are on sale now.

In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has received nine GRAMMY® nominations and has logged 11 #1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Album chart, including 2018’s Summer Horns II From A To Z. His five holiday albums include 2017's Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas and 2014’s The 25th of December. The tour, now in its 26th year, has received nationwide critical acclaim.

Tickets priced at $105, $92, $56 and $42 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office, opens two hours prior to show time.