Glazer Children’s Museum Unveils New FORTS Exhibit, Just in Time for Spring Break

The Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa just officially opened its newly expanded FORTS exhibit, just in time for spring break!

A beloved favorite among visitors, the exhibit has moved to a larger 1,100-square-foot space on the second floor and is now four times bigger, offering an even more immersive and imaginative play experience for children.

Replacing a former traveling exhibit area, the new, permanent FORTS play zone provides endless opportunities for kids to dream, design, and build.

FORTS is an example of loose parts play which can be any set of natural or human-made objects that expand play. The new space features:



Larger-than-life framework furniture for fort building—allowing kids to create imaginative spaces where they are in charge.

for fort building—allowing kids to create imaginative spaces where they are in charge. Whimsical hideaways and interactive projection mapping technology.

and interactive projection mapping technology. Vintage and repurposed elements, including a grandfather clock and unique decorative touches, creating a nostalgic and magical environment.

The Glazer Children's Museum is located at 110 W Gasparilla Plaza in Downtown Tampa. For more information, visit GlazerMuseum.org or call (813) 443-3861.