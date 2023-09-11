Give Back to Your Favorite Charity This Month Just by Enjoying a Meal at 1905 Family of Restaurants

For the 26th year, the Columbia Restaurant and all of the 1905 Family of Restaurants are holding their Community Harvest. Five percent of all bills this month will be donated to local non-profits chosen by customers.

It includes all locations of the Columbia Restaurant in Florida, as well as Ulele, Goody Goody, Casa Santo Stefano, and Cha Cha Coconuts. In addition to suggested names of local non-profits, customers can write in the names of their favorite charities as well.

Community Harvest has raised about $3.5 million over the past 25 years, at no additional cost to customers.

For more information, visit 1905FamilyOfRestaurants.com.