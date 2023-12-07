Give Back to Feeding Tampa Bay Simply by Enjoying an Orange Velvet Cortado at Blind Tiger

Hunger is a BIG issue. Nearly one million people in Tampa Bay navigate obstacles every day just to eat. Through a larger-than-life public art display, Feeding Tampa Bay is illustrating how lowering these barriers uplifts health, stability, and opportunity.

Feeding Tampa Bay also invites you to visit your local Blind Tiger to enjoy their special coffee creation, the Orange Velvet Cortado. For every one sold, $1 will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/BreakingBarriers.