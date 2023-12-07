Watch Now
Give Back to Feeding Tampa Bay Simply by Enjoying an Orange Velvet Cortado at Blind Tiger

Feeding Tampa Bay invites you to visit your local Blind Tiger to enjoy their special coffee creation, the Orange Velvet Cortado. For every one sold, $1 will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 08:48:39-05

Hunger is a BIG issue. Nearly one million people in Tampa Bay navigate obstacles every day just to eat. Through a larger-than-life public art display, Feeding Tampa Bay is illustrating how lowering these barriers uplifts health, stability, and opportunity.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/BreakingBarriers.

