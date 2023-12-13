Giuliana Rancic Talks Surviving, Thriving & What You Can Do Each Day to Take Care of Yourself

One in eight women are affected by breast cancer, including Giuliana Rancic. As a survivor, it’s immensely important to her to support others in finding the strength to fight and work to find a cure.

That’s why she’s proudly teamed up with Avocados From Mexico for the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl, the annual American college football bowl game benefiting breast cancer research. And since avocados are a naturally nutrient-rich superfood and an essential part of a healthy routine and lifestyle, it’s a perfect partnership.

Giuliana tells us all about it, how she’s going to be at the game to rally with other survivors, plus how she incorporates this healthy fruit and other healthy regimens into her life, every single day.

