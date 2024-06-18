Gigglewaters Social Club and Screening Room

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Omni Public

If you wanted a cocktail in the late 1920s, you’d ask for a “giggle water”; an alcoholic beverage and the namesake inspiration for Gigglewaters, the restaurant, bar, and one screen classic movie theater in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor.

Gigglewaters isn’t just a restaurant, it’s an experience. From the swanky twenties speakeasy vibe to the intimate movie theatre showing all the classics, Gigglewaters is a restaurant like no other... and now, for the first time, they are offering a limited franchising opportunity here in Florida.

