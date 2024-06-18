Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gigglewaters Social Club and Screening Room

This one of a kind Safety Harbor destination is now franchising!
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 18, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Omni Public

If you wanted a cocktail in the late 1920s, you’d ask for a “giggle water”; an alcoholic beverage and the namesake inspiration for Gigglewaters, the restaurant, bar, and one screen classic movie theater in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor.

Gigglewaters isn’t just a restaurant, it’s an experience. From the swanky twenties speakeasy vibe to the intimate movie theatre showing all the classics, Gigglewaters is a restaurant like no other... and now, for the first time, they are offering a limited franchising opportunity here in Florida.

For more information visit ownagigglewaters.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com