Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get a Better Night's Sleep at a Better Price: We're Taking You to the Original Mattress Factory

We're taking you to the Original Mattress Factory in Clearwater!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Original Mattress Factory

We're taking you to the Original Mattress Factory in Clearwater!

Their mattresses and box springs are hand-built at a local factory and sold directly to you in stores. That means you can get a better mattress at a better price compared to mainstream mattress brands.

They offer two-sided, flippable mattresses made with the highest-quality materials. The mattresses also pair with their real, flexing box springs that act as a shock absorber, improving long-term comfort and durability.

They also offer custom mattresses in unique sizes for RVs, campers, boats, antique beds, and more.

For more information, visit OriginalMattress.com. or call (727) 202-9572. The Original Mattress Factory is located at 4701 Ulmerton Road, Suite 200 in Clearwater.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com