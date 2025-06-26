Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

GenerX Generators: Keeping the Lights on in Florida

GenerX Generators sells, installs, services, and maintains Generac generators. They can also help repair your current generator, even if it's not a Generac!
GenerX Generators | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GenerX Generators

We're taking you to GenerX Generators, talking with owner & founder Mark Costis about what they offer and why it's so important here in Florida.

GenerX Generators sells, installs, services, and maintains Generac generators. They can also help repair your current generator, even if it's not a Generac!

For more information or to schedule a free generator estimate, visit GenerXGenerators.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com