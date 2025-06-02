Watch Now
Gatorland Launches Non-Profit for Alligator & Crocodile Conservation

Gatorland, the iconic Florida attraction, has officially launched Gatorland Global™ as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of alligators in Florida and endangered crocodiles worldwide!
Posted

In partnership with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and committed trappers, Gatorland Global has successfully rescued over 100 nuisance alligators from euthanasia, offering them a second chance in Gatorland's secure lakes.

The organization's impact extends internationally, supporting critical conservation efforts in Cuba, Jamaica, Venezuela, and beyond. Key projects include the Enterprise for the Conservation of Zapata Swamp in Cuba, focusing on the protection of Cuban crocodiles; the Holland Bay Crocodile Sanctuary in Jamaica; and the Back to Llanos Project, dedicated to safeguarding the Orinoco Crocodiles, the world's most critically endangered crocodile species.

For more information, visit GatorlandGlobal.org.

