Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Happening March 2 & 3 in Tampa

For half a century, artists and art lovers from all parts of the country migrated annually to the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, where the country’s most accomplished artists and rising stars vie for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $77,000 in prize money.

The March 2024 Festival will showcase artists and their work including ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. This event will also feature the works of local young artists and a weekend full of live entertainment.

The 2024 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is happening March 2 and 3 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa.

For more information, visit GasparillaArts.com.