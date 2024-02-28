Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Happening March 2 & 3 in Tampa

The 2024 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is happening March 2 and 3 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 08:26:01-05

For half a century, artists and art lovers from all parts of the country migrated annually to the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, where the country’s most accomplished artists and rising stars vie for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $77,000 in prize money.

The March 2024 Festival will showcase artists and their work including ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. This event will also feature the works of local young artists and a weekend full of live entertainment.

The 2024 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is happening March 2 and 3 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa.

For more information, visit GasparillaArts.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com