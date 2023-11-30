Watch Now
Funny Girl on Stage Now Through Dec. 3 at the Straz Center

Funny Girl is at the Straz Center now through December 3.
Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this love letter to theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage.

Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

