Fun Ideas for Gifts & Travel Destinations This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here and are you still wondering what you should add to your list Our friend entertainment &amp; lifestyle expert Josh McBride gives us some fun ideas on gifts &amp; travel destinations for the holidays.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 08:13:29-05

For more information, visit:
Pizza Party! Treat Puzzle from Brightkins
UVCeed.com or Amazon | Use code Holiday20 to get 20% off
OmniHotels.com/Holiday
CasaDeCampo.com.do/

Make sure you're following Josh on Instagram at @JoshyMcB so you can be entered into his 8 Days of Holiday Giveaways.

