From Valet Attendant to Guardian Angel: Chance Meeting Turns Into Accidental Sisterhood

From valet attendant to a guardian angel, hear how a chance meeting at Moffitt Cancer Center blossomed into an extraordinary friendship that inspired an Accidental Sisterhood!

Julie Edelman celebrated her romantic thriller The Accidental Sisterhood and Galentine's Day by presenting the inaugural Accidental Sisterhood Award to Erma Godwin, a Moffitt Cancer Center valet attendant whose compassion made a profound impact during Edelman's 2023 cancer treatment.

The award ceremony at Kendra Scott's Hyde Park location honored how unexpected friendships can transform life's most challenging moments. Godwin, a retired 26-year Department of Transportation employee, exemplified this spirit through her unwavering support throughout Edelman's cancer journey.

The event also raised funds for Moffitt Cancer Center, where Edelman received her life-saving treatment and found inspiration to pursue her dream of becoming a novelist.

