From Renters to Host: Renter Reveal Secrets to Earning Extra Income with Airbnb-Friendly Apartments!

Recently, Airbnb launched Airbnb-Friendly Apartments, to help renters offset the cost of rent and rising cost of living.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Aug 04, 2023
In most major cities, peak moving season – summer – is here. Rent prices reached new heights in July, the most expensive time of the year to sign a lease, but that doesn’t mean you have to sell your soul to your landlord in order to stay afloat. 

From tenant to host, the rental landscape is changing! The Airbnb-Friendly Apartments program launched last November to help renters offset the cost of rent and rising cost of living. They've partnered with 250+ buildings in 37 markets around the U.S. to give renters the opportunity to become Airbnb Hosts while they travel.  

Airbnb-friendly apartment host Jeff Grant joins us to delve into the booming trend of renters becoming Airbnb hosts. Plus, he also shares invaluable insights on the ease of becoming a renter-host and how the additional money has helped to offset rent and the high cost of living. 

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/Airbnb-Friendly.

