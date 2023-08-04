From Renters to Host: Renter Reveal Secrets to Earning Extra Income with Airbnb-Friendly Apartments!

In most major cities, peak moving season – summer – is here. Rent prices reached new heights in July, the most expensive time of the year to sign a lease, but that doesn’t mean you have to sell your soul to your landlord in order to stay afloat.

From tenant to host, the rental landscape is changing! The Airbnb-Friendly Apartments program launched last November to help renters offset the cost of rent and rising cost of living. They've partnered with 250+ buildings in 37 markets around the U.S. to give renters the opportunity to become Airbnb Hosts while they travel.

Airbnb-friendly apartment host Jeff Grant joins us to delve into the booming trend of renters becoming Airbnb hosts. Plus, he also shares invaluable insights on the ease of becoming a renter-host and how the additional money has helped to offset rent and the high cost of living.

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/Airbnb-Friendly.