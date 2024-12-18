From Haircare to a Fabulous Destination: Check Out These Last-Minute Gift Ideas

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

The holidays are almost here! Have you checked everyone off your list? If not, no worries. Our friend entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares some great gift ideas.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:



PB2

Shop.PB2Foods.com

Luseta Haircare

Available at LusetaBeauty.com, Amazon & CVS

Cayman Cookout at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Learn more at CaymanCookout.com



Make sure you're following Josh on Instagram @JoshyMcB for a chance to win free prizes until Christmas!