We're Keepin' It Local this holiday season. Barbara's Kitchen joins us with some ideas to help you whip up some last-minute treats!

For more information, visit BarbarasKitchenJams.com or call 727-239-7000. They're located at 12508 Starkey Road in Largo. Right now, you can get a free 4.5 oz jar of jam with any purchase in-store!