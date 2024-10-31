From Army Life to Entrepreneurs: Meet the Veteran Couple Behind MyHome

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Army

Ahead of Veterans Day, we're meeting an extraordinary couple whose prior Army service not only shaped their identities, but also catalyzed their remarkable transition to civilian life as successful entrepreneurs.

Gabe and Lindsey Chrismon met while attending West Point and after leaving the army in 2020, went on to begin their own company, My Home.

They join us to share their story and discuss how their Army journeys helped them build a successful career out of uniform.

For more information, visit GoArmy.com.