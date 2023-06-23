Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fresh and Fun 4th of July Party Ideas for Your Barbecue Bash

We've got fun tips and products to make a splash this 4th of July!
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:19:51-04

If you’re celebrating Independence Day this year — and statistics say you probably are — your plans most likely include food.

The National Retail Federation found that 86% of Americans plan to do something to celebrate our country’s independence, and for 61% of them, it means having a cookout, barbecue, or picnic.

If you are hosting, or even attending, a 4th of July get-together, you may be wondering - how do you prep and plan and have fresh and fun ideas?

Lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva has you covered with great ideas for what to eat and drink and how to stay healthy during your festivities.

For more information, visit BethanyBraunSilva.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com