Freestyle Libre System: Helping You Live With Diabetes on Your Terms

Nearly 40 million Americans have diabetes, nearly half of which are people with Type 2 diabetes aged 65 or older.  This population has a higher risk of developing diabetes-related complications, so managing the condition with the latest diabetes tech is crucial.   Medicare has expanded its coverage to help, but less than half of those who qualify know about it.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

Medicare has expanded its coverage to help, but less than half of those who qualify know about it.

Dr. Mahmood Kazemi is the Chief Medical Officer for Abbott's diabetes care business, and Fran List is a Medicare beneficiary who lives with diabetes. They join us now to explain. 

For more information, visit MyFreeStyle.com.

