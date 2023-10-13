Watch Now
freeFall Theatre Presents ‘Nightsweats’ - Described as a Cross Between ‘Bridesmaids’ & ‘Halloween'

Some have called the hilarious new comedy from freeFall Theatre a cross between Bridesmaids and John Carpenter's Halloween.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Oct 13, 2023
2023-10-13

Nightsweat is on stage now through November 5!

When a recently canceled celebrity housewife and her entourage try to escape the media at an Airbnb in The Berkshires, things go terribly and hilariously wrong as the ladies find themselves in the middle of a manhunt for the Berkshire Strangler.

The Hollywood elites find themselves triggered by mistaken identities, bad cell service, a set of twins, power outages, a missing alternator, and a mysterious landlady in this hilarious thriller from the writers that brought you The Buffalo Kings, The People Downstairs, and The Night Before.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com.

