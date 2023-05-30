Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Freedom 4 Miler Race Honoring Fallen Soldiers Coming to Tampa in July

A Palm Beach County-based nonprofit is bringing the Freedom 4 Miler race to Tampa for the first time this year!
Posted at 8:18 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 08:18:40-04

The Palm Beach County-based nonprofit Believe With Me is bringing the Freedom 4 Miler race to Tampa for the first time this year!

It's all happening on Saturday, July 1 at Al Lopez Park. Each mile is dedicated to a fallen soldier, with ghost runners leading the way in honor of each soldier. The race course is lined with these soldiers' personal memorabilia and their families are present and speak.

The race has a Christmas in July theme, as all proceeds go towards giving Christmas gifts to Gold Star children in December.

You can sign up for the race now and learn more at BelieveWithMe.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com