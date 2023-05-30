Freedom 4 Miler Race Honoring Fallen Soldiers Coming to Tampa in July

The Palm Beach County-based nonprofit Believe With Me is bringing the Freedom 4 Miler race to Tampa for the first time this year!

It's all happening on Saturday, July 1 at Al Lopez Park. Each mile is dedicated to a fallen soldier, with ghost runners leading the way in honor of each soldier. The race course is lined with these soldiers' personal memorabilia and their families are present and speak.

The race has a Christmas in July theme, as all proceeds go towards giving Christmas gifts to Gold Star children in December.

You can sign up for the race now and learn more at BelieveWithMe.com.