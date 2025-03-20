Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Free Community Screening of 'Nickel Boys' Happening at Tampa Theatre on March 22

Catch a FREE community screening of 'Nickel Boys' at Tampa Theatre this Saturday, March 22 at 2pm.
Posted

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys chronicles the close bond of two Black teenagers who become wards of a juvenile reformatory in 1960s Florida. As truths unfold, their profound friendship offers transformation and awakens hope. Academy Award® nominee RaMell Ross directs the film, which stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Florida Institute for Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science (IFAAS) at the University of South Florida is proud to partner with Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios for a free community screening of the award-winning film at 2pm Saturday, March 22, and a post-film panel discussion with Academy Award® Nominated Nickel Boys director RaMell Ross, as well as forensic anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle and journalist Ben Montgomery, whose investigation into Florida's Dozier School for Boys inspired "Nickel Boys."

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com