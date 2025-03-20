Free Community Screening of 'Nickel Boys' Happening at Tampa Theatre on March 22

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys chronicles the close bond of two Black teenagers who become wards of a juvenile reformatory in 1960s Florida. As truths unfold, their profound friendship offers transformation and awakens hope. Academy Award® nominee RaMell Ross directs the film, which stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Florida Institute for Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science (IFAAS) at the University of South Florida is proud to partner with Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios for a free community screening of the award-winning film at 2pm Saturday, March 22, and a post-film panel discussion with Academy Award® Nominated Nickel Boys director RaMell Ross, as well as forensic anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle and journalist Ben Montgomery, whose investigation into Florida's Dozier School for Boys inspired "Nickel Boys."

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.