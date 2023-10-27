Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Four Must-Have Products for Your Next Tailgate

Tailgating season is here! Lifestyle expert Megan Thomas Head shares a few products that are perfect for enjoying as you cheer on your favorite team.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 08:23:07-04

Tailgating season is here! Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares a few products that are perfect for enjoying as you cheer on your favorite team:

  • Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts with 6g of protein per serving, making them the perfect delicious yet healthy snack for game time.
  • SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors are must-try bite-sized snacks that combine creamy Skippy® peanut butter with iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors.
    • Now available at stores nationwide including Target & Walmart.
  • Sunbeam Products have produced electric home appliances since 1910, including a variety of bedding, garment care and more.
    • Products can be purchased nationwide from a variety of retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
  • Bota Box wines are the original premium boxed wine in eco-friendly packaging that are perfect for convenient sipping and impromptu gatherings thanks to its value and long-lasting freshness.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com