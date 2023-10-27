Four Must-Have Products for Your Next Tailgate

Tailgating season is here! Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares a few products that are perfect for enjoying as you cheer on your favorite team:
- Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts with 6g of protein per serving, making them the perfect delicious yet healthy snack for game time.
- Available at WonderfulPistachios.com
- SKIPPY® P.B. Bites Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors are must-try bite-sized snacks that combine creamy Skippy® peanut butter with iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors.
- Now available at stores nationwide including Target & Walmart.
- Sunbeam Products have produced electric home appliances since 1910, including a variety of bedding, garment care and more.
- Products can be purchased nationwide from a variety of retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
- Bota Box wines are the original premium boxed wine in eco-friendly packaging that are perfect for convenient sipping and impromptu gatherings thanks to its value and long-lasting freshness.
- Visit BotaBox.com to learn more.