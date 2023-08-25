Food from the Soul Festival

KVJINC PR presents, Food for Your Soul Food Festival and Competition, which will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Perry Harvey Sr. Park located in Tampa. This fun-filled day includes excellent entertainment and ethnic cuisine from people of color (African Black Descent, African American Black Descent, Caribbean, Asian, Hispanic/Latin/Latin X, and Native American), caterers, food trucks, start-ups, and restaurants worldwide. In contrast, each restaurant competes for prize money and bragging rights.

Relax with friends while you enjoy the best cuisine with a glass of an exotic drink in your hand. Shop thru everything from original art to handmade jewelry from an excellent selection of vendors.

For more information visit foodfromthesoulfestival.com

