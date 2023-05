Florida's beer scene shined at the Craft Brewers Conference earlier this month in Nashville!

Local marketing agency Allocated Media took home five Craft Beer Marketing awards, while Tampa Bay Beer Week, TBBC, and others also earned accolades.

In the World Beer Cup, eight Florida breweries excelled, including Trinity-based, Escape Brewing, who won a gold medal.

Florida's prominence in the industry and global impact are undeniable, showcasing excellence, creativity, and strong partnerships.