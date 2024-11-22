Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Florida-Israel Business Accelerator Connecting Israeli Tech Startups to Investors in the U.S.

Florida offers a strong business environment with a vibrant tech ecosystem, favorable regulations, and tax incentives, making it highly appealing for Israeli tech companies. Florida-Israel Business Accelerator helps grow those relationships and connect the two.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Omni Public

Florida offers a strong business environment with a vibrant tech ecosystem, favorable regulations, and tax incentives, making it highly appealing for Israeli tech companies.

Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) is connecting Israel’s most high-potential tech startups to the partners, investors, and advisors they need to launch successfully in the U.S.

For more information, visit FIBA.io.

