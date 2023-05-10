Florida Avenue Brewing Co. Opens New Location in Seminole Heights

Locally-owned Florida Avenue Brewing Co. just opened a second location in Seminole Heights, just a few blocks north of its original location.

Located at 4315 N. Florida Avenue, the new 4,000-square-foot space features a contemporary-style taproom with 16 draft beers, a full liquor bar, a covered outdoor patio, and an on-site kitchen.

A grand opening release, a Double IPA aptly named Coming Home, is being brewed for the occasion and will be available on draft.

For more information, visit FloridaAveBrewing.com.