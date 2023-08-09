Watch Now
Firstleaf is America's Most Personalized Wine Company

Posted at 8:05 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 08:05:16-04

Rosés and lighter wines are some of this season’s favorite sips, synonymous with outdoor dining and summer's relaxed vibe.

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company. They use proprietary technology to analyze each wine and map their vast portfolio to your unique palate through our advanced quiz and ratings system.

It's also an exceptional value! Firstleaf eliminates the middleman and works directly with some of the world’s foremost wine producers, saving customers up to 60% off retail prices.

For more information, visit Firstleaf.com.

