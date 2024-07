Calling all Parrot Heads and Jaws fans! The inaugural Fin Fest is coming to the BayCare Sound in Clearwater!

This free event is happening on Thursday, August 1 at 6pm.

Party the afternoon away with a tribute to Jimmy Buffett featuring Bluffettlive in concert. Then in the evening, stick around for a screening of the cult classic, hit film Jaws!

For more information, visit RuthEckerdHall.com/Events/Detail/FinFest.